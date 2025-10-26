10.25.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Phoenix Rising FC earned a 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium to book its place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs as the visitors recorded their third consecutive shutout to close the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2025

