USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

10.25.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Phoenix Rising FC earned a 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium to book its place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs as the visitors recorded their third consecutive shutout to close the regular season.

Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central