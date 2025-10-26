10.25.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Taylor Calheira scored a pair of goals to lead FC Tulsa to a 3-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field as the West's No. 1 seed carried momentum into its first home playoff game.







