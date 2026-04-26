04.25.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann scored a pair of goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 3-0 victory against Greenville Triumph SC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Highmark Stadium to lead the defending USL Championship title-holders to a convincing win to open the group stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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