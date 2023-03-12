Zieky's Pair Not Enough in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - Brent Beaudoin scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Worcester Railers as they rallied to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center. It was Worcester's first regulation win against the Mariners in six tries this season. Chase Zieky, Reid Stefanson, and Marc-Olivier Duquette all registered two points each for Maine.

The opening period saw a total of four goals - two for each team. Worcester's Chris Ordoobadi opened the scoring at 9:12 when he was able to backhand a rebound over the glove of Michael DiPietro, who had kicked out a shot by Josh Victor. The lead lasted just 47 seconds, as Mariners defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette came right back with a wrister in the slot, for his second goal of the season. Worcester went up 2-1 at 15:31 when Anthony Repaci redirected Jared Brandt's blue-line drive, but the Mariners once again had the answer in the final minute of the frame. Chase Zieky took a cross-ice feed from Mitch Fossier and hammered a one-timer past Henrik Tikkanen to even the score at two.

Zieky's second goal of the game at 5:09 of the 2nd period gave the Mariners their first lead of the afternoon, collecting a loose puck created by a Duquette point shot. Late in the period Brent Beaudoin's wrister beat DiPietro's glove to send the game into the 3rd tied up at three.

Although Maine outshot Worcester 11-5 in the third period, Beaudoin scored on the power play at 16:15 for the only tally of the frame. His initial shot was blocked by Fedor Gordeev, allowing him to pot the rebound past an unsuspecting DiPietro. The Mariners were granted a power play chance and a 6-on-4 at the end, but couldn't find the equalizer.

The Mariners (32-21-2-1) and Railers play three more times next weekend, starting on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena for a "St. Paddy's Day Greenout," at 7:15 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear green apparel to the game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a green t-shirt, courtesy of Unifirst. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

