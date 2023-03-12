Lions Hoping for a Better Result in Glens Falls

After Saturday night's 6-3 setback to the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, the Lions will be out to return to winning ways this afternoon when the teams meet for the second time in less than 24 hours, once again in New York State. Trois-Rivières is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, as the team sits in sixth place in the North Division with 46 points, trailing the Thunder who are in fifth position with 52 points and the Worcester Railers who hold the fourth and final playoff spot with 61 points. With 15 games remaining in the regular season for the Lions, it's no exaggeration to declare that every... single... game... matters.

Players to watch

The Lions' Cédrick Lacroix was a bright light last night, notching a goal and an assist and named the game's third star. The forward has 4-4-10 totals in 10 games played since joining the Lions.

Thunder forward Ryan Smith was last night's first star, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He has 11-20-31 totals in 54 games this year.

