Fuel Storm the Fort, Defeat Komets 6-2

March 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Zachary Vinnell, Colin Bilek and Alex Wideman congratulate teammates

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Zachary Vinnell, Colin Bilek and Alex Wideman congratulate teammates(Indy Fuel)

FORT WAYNE - Coming off of two tough losses this week to Iowa and Toledo, the Indy Fuel made the journey to Fort Wayne for their eighth of 11 matchups against the division rival during the 2022-23 season. The Fuel kept their cool and kept control to come away with the 6-2 win.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel outshot the Komets in the first 12-7 and only took one minor penalty over the Komets' four.

At 7:47, Spencer Watson scored the first goal of the game assisted by Alex Wideman (who played in his 300th ECHL game today) and newcomer Zach Vinnell.

The Fuel had an unsuccessful power play after Fort Wayne's Shawn Boudrias was called for hooking. At 16:25, the Komets' Tristan Pelletier and Indy's Vinnell were given penalties for holding the stick and hooking respectfully, but the Fuel found themselves with a man advantage shortly after when Fort Wayne's coach was given a bench minor for abusive language. This paved the way for Colin Bilek to make it 2-0 Fuel with the help of Trevor Zins and Chad Yetman.

With 20 seconds left in the period, Drake Rymsha was called for slashing and the Fuel ended the first up 2-0 and still on a power play.

2ND PERIOD

Indy began the middle frame on the power play, but were unable to make use of it. Luc Brown took a slashing minor at 1:34 and Chase Lang was called for tripping at 3:57, but Indy successfully killed off both penalties.

Koletrane Wilson, recently returned from Rockford, and Jacob Graves exchanged words (and fists) at 6:20, earning them both a four-minute double minor and 10-minute misconduct.

Anthony Petruzzelli was called for interference at 8:47 and shortly after, Bilek scored his second power play goal of the game to make it 3-0 Indy. Back at full strength and just 19 seconds later, Luc Brown made it 4-0, Fuel.

Fort Wayne chipped away at the deficit in the latter half of the second. Oliver Cooper scored an equal-strength goal at 10:27 and Rymsha scored on the power play after Vinnell was given two minutes for interference.

The period ended with the Fuel up 4-2.

3RD PERIOD

There were 54 total penalty minutes in the third period, but only four of those belonged to Indy.

Despite the plethora of power play opportunities, Indy's two goals in the third were both equal strength. Lang, assisted by Kirill Chaika, scored at 6:38 and Vinnell scored his first pro / Fuel goal at 15:36 to make it 6-2. Wideman notched his third assist of the game on the Vinnell goal.

Fuel goaltender Cam Gray remained ironclad in net, stopping all 10 of Fort Wayne's shots in the third and keeping the score at 6-2 Indy.

View Release Online

The Fuel return home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum this Friday, March 17 against the Toledo Walleye for All You Can Eat Night, where fans can enjoy unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn all FREE with a game ticket.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.