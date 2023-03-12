Royals Chase Series Sweep over First Place Growlers in Afternoon Face-Off

St.John's, NL - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The Royals return home to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 17. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game presented by Enhancity. Enjoy a Berks Nature water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans that visit their table and green ice at the game.

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 33-20-3-0 record after defeating Newfoundland in overtime in their previous game on Saturday, March 12, 5-4. Evan Barratt scored the game-winning goal for his second hat-trick of his professional career. Pat Nagle earned the win in net with 30 saves on 34 shots faced (13-5-0).

The Royals are 18-13-8-0 all-time against the Growlers with victories in games one and two of the weekend series. Prior to the series opener, Reading fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series in Reading on Monday, February 20, 4-2. The Royals took the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their lone win against Newfoundland this season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (69 pts) advanced to second place in the North Division with a two-point lead over Maine (67 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 38-17-2-0 record and .684 win percentage. Maine holds third place with a 32-20-2-1 record and losses in their last two games to Norfolk. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 29-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (22-26-7-1) holds a six-point lead over Trois-Rivières (22-33-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 15 wins in 58 games (15-39-1-3)

Prior to the series opener, Newfoundland defeated Worcester in their previous game on Saturday, March 4, 5-2, to snap a three-game losing streak. Losses came to Trois-Rivières, 4-2, Maine, 5-3, and Worcester 3-1. The Growlers have won six of their last ten games and have split their last four contests at home. Forward Todd Skirving leads the Growlers in goals (26) while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in points (69) and assists (49).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the Saturday night face-off against Newfoundland:

Streaks:

Forward Shane Sellar is on a three-game goal streak (3 G)

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a three-game point streak (3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt earned his second hat-trick of his professional career with his first overtime game-winning goal of his professional career

Forward Brett Boeing skated in his 15oth professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 12th in the league in points (59)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (225)

Forward Max Newton is tied for third among rookies in goals (24) and is fourth in points (55)

Newton is fifth among rookies in shots on goal (157)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (35)

Forward Shane Sellar is tied for firth among rookies in power play goals (8)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 11th among defensemen in points (34)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 12th among defensemen in points (33)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

