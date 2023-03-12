Growlers Mount Comeback over Royals 5-4 in OT
March 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers concluded their weekend series with a 5-4 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.
Both sides traded punches all game but Pavel Gogolev decided things with a pair of powerplay goals, first with 5:34 left in regulation to force OT before adding a second on the man advantage 71 seconds into the 3-on-3 frame for the game winner.
Newfoundland stay at home next week as they host the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - T. Skirving
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
