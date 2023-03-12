History Repeats against Thunder

March 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Following a tough 6-3 loss Saturday night, the Lions started Sunday afternoon's game on the right foot. After only four minutes into the game, Matthew Barron scored off a perfect pass from Nicolas Guay. The Thunder wasted no time leveling the score when a minute later, Matt Jennings notched his second goal (and second professional goal) in less than 24 hours. Tempers flared later in the period when Lions captain Cedric Montminy slugged it out with Adirondack's Bryce Martin, and while both received five-minute fighting majors, Montminy was also assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

Adirondack's Xavier Parent enjoyed a good second period, scoring two goals in less than five minutes and making it three straight unanswered goals for the Thunder. However, the Lions' Anthony Beauregard put a stop to that ignominious streak as just over a minute after Parent's second goal he scored one of his own, his 20th of the season. Trois-Rivières netminder Francis Marotte was solid in goal, making key saves and ensuring his team was not out of the game.

The Thunder's offence didn't slow down in the third period, and at the 4:29 mark Shane Harper made the score 4-2. The Lions' never-say-die attitude was apparent, as they peppered Adirondack goaltender Mike Robinson with 11 shots. Near the end of the period the Lions had a glimmer of hope when the Thunder's Jennings was called for boarding. It was a golden opportunity for Trois-Rivières to narrow Adirondack's lead, but Thunder forward Nick Rivera found himself alone at the Lions' blue line, and his shorthanded goal at 17:01 of the third period sealed the deal for the home side. The Thunder proved victorious, registering a 5-2 win.

