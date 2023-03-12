Royals Fall in Overtime, Take Five of Six Points in Series with Growlers

St.John's, NL - The Reading Royals (33-20-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-2-0) in overtime, 5-4, on Sunday, March 12 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals earned a point in the overtime loss to take five of the possible six points in the three-game series. Ryan Kenny suffered the overtime loss with 26 saves on 31 shots faced (0-1-1). Luke Cavallin (21-8-1) earned the win in net for Newfoundland with 31 saves on 35 shots faced.

Newfoundland scored the game's opening goal 13:50 into regulation for an early lead after the first period. Simon Kubicek delivered a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that pinged off the post and into the back of Reading's net for a Growlers' one-goal lead after 20 minutes, 1-0.

Both teams exchanged two goals each in the second period for a Growlers' one-goal advantage after two periods, 3-2. Garratt McFadden put Reading on the board on a cross crease pass that deflected off of Kubicek's skate and past Cavallin for the captain's fifth goal of the season. Three minutes after Todd Skirving scored his second goal of the series, Max Newton answered with his 25th goal of the season to even the score back up with 5:20 remaining in the second period, 2-2. Derian Plouffe put the Growlers back in front with his seventh goal of the season with 4:22 remaining in the middle frame.

The Royals turned their one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead with two goals in the opening half of the third period. Will MacKinnon scored his sixth goal of the season on a shot from the blue line that squeaked past Cavallin. The netminder fell in his crease after an exchange of hits between Alec Butcher and Kubicek commenced in front of Newfoundland's net. The puck squeaked under Cavallin's pads to tie the score, 3-3. Brett Boeing scored his first goal as a Royal with a wrist shot in the slot to put Reading in front with 9:54 remaining in the third period, 4-3.

Pavel Gogolev took over the game with the final goal of regulation to force overtime and the game-winning goal 1:11 into the extra frame. Zach O'Brien earned the primary helpers on both goals scored on the power play for Newfoundland. Gogolev's game-winning goal in overtime was his third point in the game (2 G, 1 A).

The Royals registered 35 shots on goal to the Growlers' 31 in the game. Reading suffered their second overtime loss to the Growlers this season and post a 3-3-2 season series record against Newfoundland (18-13-9 record all-time). The overtime loss was Reading's fourth of the season (4-4) and the franchise's fourth game dropped in overtime in the Mary Brown's Centre all-time (2-0-4).The Royals hold a 28-14-4 record against divisional opponents (.652%).

