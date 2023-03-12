Grizzlies Win 3-2 to Complete Series Sweep

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies completed a 3-game weekend sweep of the Kansas City Mavericks as they won 3-2 on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Grizzlies forward Dakota Raabe was the lone goal of the first period, after back-and-forth play, Raabe was able to get Utah on the score sheet, his goal came 4:35 in with assists from Zach Tsekos and Cameron Wright. Utah flexed their defensive skills and were able to hold off the mavericks for the rest of the first. The score was 1-0 headed into the second.

3:23 into the second Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Pouncy buried his shot home from the point, Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Jared Power collected assists on the Pouncy goal. Less than a minute later Loren Ulett of Kansas City chipped in a goal at 4:31, the Kansas City equalizer came from Jake McLaughlin 14:28 in. The game was tied at 2-2 after 2 periods.

The third period saw Tarun Fizer with a snipe from the top of the right circle to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead on the Grizzlies' power play. James Shearer and Dakota Raabe each were awarded assists. Fizer's game winner finalized a Grizzlies 3 game sweep over the Mavericks. Utah out shot Kansas City 37 to 29.

Lukas Parik got the win in net for the grizzlies as he stopped 27 out of 29 pucks. Shane Starrett started for Kansas City and stopped 34 of 37.

The Grizzlies are on a five-game win streak, and will face off against the Allen Americans at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Face-off will be at 6:05 pm mountain time.

Three stars of the game:

1. Tarun Fizer- Utah (1 goal)

2. Dakota Raabe- Utah (I goal, 1 assist)

3. Lukas Parik - Utah (27 saves)

