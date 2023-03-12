Thunder Sweep Lions with 5-2 Win

GLENS FALLS - Mike Robinson made 30 saves for his second ECHL win as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.

Matthew Barron opened the scoring to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. Nicolas Guay fed Barron on an odd-man rush and he beat goaltender Mike Robinson for his sixth of the year. The goal came just 4:53 into the game with helpers from Guay and Cam Cook.

Adirondack answered back shortly after to tie the game at one. Matt Jennings scored his second professional goal in as many games at 6:07 of the first. Nick Rivera and Brady Fleurent were given the assists and the game remained tied after 20 minutes.

Xavier Parent scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Parent's 21st of the season came 6:11 into the second and his 22nd of the year came at the 11:51 mark of the middle frame. Nick Rivera, Brady Fleurent and Shane Harper were given assists on the goals and Adirondack had a two-goal lead.

Trois-Rivieres pulled within one as Anthony Beauregard scored his 20th of the season at 13:02 of the second. Adirondack took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Shane Harper scored his 16th of the year just 4:29 into the third period to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead. Harper's shot sailed through traffic and into the net with assists from Cory Dennis and Ryan Orgel.

Adirondack added one more in the third as Nick Rivera put in a shorthanded goal for the 5-2 win. Mike Robinson was credited with his second ECHL win, stopping 30 shots.

