ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 12, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Sam Sterne, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Matt Hanewall, F
Maine:
Griff Jeszka, F
Toledo:
Cayden Cahill, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colin Long, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Indy:
Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Sacha Roy, D activated from reserve
Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Flaman, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F suspended by team
Worcester:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
