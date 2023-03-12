ECHL Transactions - March 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 12, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Sam Sterne, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Matt Hanewall, F

Maine:

Griff Jeszka, F

Toledo:

Cayden Cahill, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colin Long, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Indy:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Adam Eby, D activated from reserve

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Sacha Roy, D activated from reserve

Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Flaman, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F suspended by team

Worcester:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

