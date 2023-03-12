Denis Nets Game-Winner in 16th Consecutive Toledo Win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In a tight road matchup between Toledo and Indy, Simon Denis netted the game-winner early in the third period to settle the 2-1 decision and extend the Walleye winning streak to 16 games.

What Happened:

The Walleye continued their five-game road stint with their second of only three trips to Indy this season. Heading into the night, Toledo owned a 2-1-0 record against the Fuel with the previous two games both being wins for the Walleye.

The first penalty of the night went to Indy's Jared Thomas for slashing at 6:36 of the opening period. Just ten seconds after the Toledo power play ended, Joseph Nardi made it a 1-0 game as he sent the puck through the five-hole of Indy netminder Zach Driscoll from the right circle. Sam Craggs picked up the lone assist on the equal-strength goal.

The first Toledo penalty went to Sam Craggs at 11:22 for tripping. Just before the 14' mark, Christopher Cameron headed to the Indy box with a five-minute boarding major. No scoring followed in the opening period during which the Walleye doubled Indy's seven shots.

The second Toledo penalty, a hooking minor to Gordi Myer, came at 3:55 of period two. The Fuel tied it up just over a minute into their power play with a goal from Alex Wideman. Keoni Texeira put the Fuel shorthanded less than two minutes later with an interference penalty. The Toledo man advantage was cut short, however, as Joseph Nardi picked up a tripping penalty a minute and 38 seconds later. It was back to the box just under five minutes later for Joseph Nardi, this time for cross-checking. Indy picked up seven more shots in the middle period while only allowing four for Toledo.

Just ten seconds into the final third, Chase Lang took a trip to the Indy box with a hooking penalty. The Fuel killed off the penalty, but Simon Denis struck for the Walleye at the 5:36 mark with the assistance of Brandon Hawkins and Kolten Olynek. Despite being outshot 15-7 in the third period, the Fish held on to this 2-1 lead to claim their 16th straight win and extend their streak of going unbeaten in regulation on the road to 18 games.

Speed Stats:

John Lethemon claimed his career-best 14th straight win in the Toledo net. Over the course of this impressive campaign, the 26-year-old Michigan native has allowed only 14 goals and recorded four shutouts, two of them in consecutive starts on February 18 and 25.

Brandon Hawkins registered an assist on Denis' game-winner, extending his point streak to 13 games. 20 of his team-leading 66 points this season have come during this streak in the form of 13 goals and seven assists.

Kolten Olynek, the rookie who signed a Standard Player Contract with Toledo on Saturday, picked up an assist in his second appearance with the Walleye.

Joseph Nardi's first period goal was his fifth of the season. The rookie has also picked up 17 assists to bring his point total to 22 in 45 games.

After recording his first goal of the season two weeks ago at home against Wichita, Simon Denis got his second with the game-winner in the third period. With seven assists on the season, the defenseman has totaled nine points in 38 games.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - J. Lethemon (28 SVS)

2) TOL - S. Denis (1G)

3) IND - Z. Driscoll (23 SVS)

Up Next:

The Walleye are back in Indy next week for a Friday night matchup at 6 o'clock.

