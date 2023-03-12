Rabbits Split Weekend with Shootout Loss to Savannah

GREENVILLE, SC - Despite Carter Souch's shootout goal, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 5-4 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

Greenville wasted little time scoring the opening goal of the game, a Miles Gendron netted his second of the season at 6:10. Later in the period, at 14:00, Carter Souch batted his ninth of the season into the Savannah goal for a 2-0 Swamp Rabbits lead.

Savannah entered the second period with eyes on tying the game, and scored their first goal just 2:46 into the period, as Logan Drevitch sliced a power-play shot into Greenville's net. Less than 30 seconds later, at 3:13, Connor Corcoran tied the game for the Ghost Pirates on a puck that deflected into the Swamp Rabbits goal. Alex Ierullo responded at 8:45 with a goal from a rebound, his 22nd of the season, to give the Rabbits the 3-2 lead. Savannah, again, answered the Swamp Rabbits, as Max Kaufman tied the game at 3-3 at 9:48. At 16:08, Josh McKechney scored his 12th of the season to give the Swamp Rabbits the 4-3 before the intermission.

After the Rabbits led for a majority of the third period, Pat Guay scored with 1:25 left on the clock to tie the game for Savannah.

After a scoreless overtime period, the two sides headed to the shootout, where Guay and Daniel D'Amato scored for the Ghost Pirates, while Souch scored the lone goal for Greenville. Savannah's Michael Bullion stopped two of three shots to earn the win.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits improve to 32-18-8-0 while the Savannah Ghost Pirates improve to 22-28-9-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.

