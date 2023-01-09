Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Expert T's

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce today that the organization has acquired Expert T's through the C3 Agency.

Expert T's is Florida's top source for all screen printing, banner and signage needs. Expert T's specializes in printing and embroidery for T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, hats and other promotional products. Expert T's can provide graphic design planning for team sports uniforms and for improving your corporate identity.

"After 30 years of doing business in Jacksonville we chose C3 Agency to carry on the Expert T's tradition because of their Jacksonville base and the way Expert T's will fit in with their other companies and continue to be successful," said Expert T's CEO Denise Fisher. "We are thankful to our customers and staff and for our time at Expert T's and wish C3 every success" Denise and Steve Fisher, owners, Expert T's of Jacksonville, Inc."

Since its inception, C3 Agency has excelled in the marketing and media field by delivering stunning creative, on-demand media, a diverse product mix, and marketing guidance based on decades of experience. Known for a relentless effort to exceed expectations by providing the highest level of customer service, C3 Agency has built a reputation as a reliable marketing resource.

"We are thrilled to add another member to the Zawyer Sports Family with Expert T's," said Andy Kaufmann, CEO of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "Expert T's along with C3 Agency will allow us to better serve our corporate partners, our fan base, and the community. Both parties offer a wide range of marketing and promotional services and expertise."

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment owns and operates several sports franchises and facilities, including the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Community First Igloo. The Igloo is a newly renovated ice facility, which includes two sheets of ice, a restaurant and bar, an Esports Gaming Arena and the world's first Giant Bobblehead Hall of Fame! The facility, which is close to wrapping up renovations, is also home to youth and adult hockey programs, figure skating, public skating and the official training facility of the Jacksonville Icemen.

For more information about Zawyer Sports & Entertainment please visit www.Zawyersports.com.

