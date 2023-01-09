Grillo Is uCALL/ECHL Official of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Linesperson Brandon Grillo has been selected as the uCALL ECHL Official of the Month for December.

After a four-year collegiate career on the Western Michigan University ACHA team, Grillo played one season of professional hockey for Sudrets HC of the Swedish Second Division. The following season, he served as a graduate assistant for the Clarkson University men's ice hockey team.

Grillo became involved in officiating during Covid, working local games to gain experience. The following summer, he attended the NHL Exposure Combine and was hired by the United States Hockey League. In addition to working games in both the ECHL and AHL, he was selected to work the 2023 World Junior Championship, and earned an assignment working the gold medal game.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by uCALL, the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL," which serves as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement.

