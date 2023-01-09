Toledo Walleye Weekly

Toledo Walleye forward Gordie Green

Overall Record: 14-13-4-1, 4th Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 6 vs. Kalamazoo (4-3 Win)

January 7 at Fort Wayne (8-2 Win)

January 8 vs. Cincinnati (6-4 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 11 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 13 at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 14 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 15 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Season highs hit over the week: Toledo started the week setting a season-high for shots in a period with 20 in the first period Friday night in their 4-3 win. Saturday night in Fort Wayne Toledo exploded for a new season-high in goals scored with its 8-2 win. Forward Gordie Green became the first Walleye player this season to post a three-goal game, while finishing the week with five goals.

The turnstiles keep churning: The Walleye reached the standing room mark once again last week with 7,918 on Friday night vs. Kalamazoo. Toledo has 237 all-time sellouts in Walleye history. Toledo has had 209 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, the Walleye are averaging 7,487 fans per game (sellout is 7,431), they are the only team in the ECHL to average over a sellout per game.

Getting out to the lead: Toledo is tied with Atlanta for the ECHL league-lead in first goals this year with 21. Toledo scored first on Friday night, which at the time was the ninth consecutive game in which the Walleye scored first. The streak came to an end on Saturday night in Fort Wayne. Toledo has a record of 10-8-3 in games in which they score first. Forward Thomas Ebbing leads the Walleye with three first goals.

Four games, five days: For the final time this season the Walleye have four games played in five days starting Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Toledo is 2-3-1 against their Ohio rivals with the Cyclones coming to Toledo on Sunday. Friday night, the Walleye will be on the road in Kalamazoo. Toledo owns a record of 2-3-1 against the K-Wings. Saturday night the Walleye return home to host Fort Wayne. Toledo won the last matchup and own a 3-3-1 record this season against the Komets.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Gordie Green (5 goals - 1 assist = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-1-0, 2.74 GAA, .887 save %)

Images from this story

