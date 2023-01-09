Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-1-1-0 for the twelfth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Reading Royals for two games and lost 5-4 in overtime at home on Friday, and 2-1 on the road on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Reading Royals | 5-4 OTL

The Railers gave up two goals in the final 1:41 of the third period then allowed Max Newton to score in overtime and were beaten, 5-4, on Friday night. Zack Bross scored his first pro goal, a power play goal, at 15:17 of the third period to give the Railers a 3-2 lead, then Nolan Vesey made it 4-2 at 17:35. Reading goaltender Nolan Maier went to the bench shortly after that and Newton made it 4-3 at 18:13. Jordan Timmons tied it with nine seconds left and Maier on the bench, then Newton won it with a great individual effort at 3:12 of overtime, scoring unassisted as he beat Henrik Tikkanen with a high shot to the far corner. The Railers' other goals were scored by Jared Brandt at 8:50 of the second period and Billy Jerry at 9:38 of the second. It was Jerry's first goal for the Railers and Bross' first professional goal. Charlie Girard had the other Reading goal. It gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 8:06 of the first period.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Reading Royals | 2-1 L

The first goal was scored with 1:55 left in the second period by Tyler Kirkup (1-0-1). Shane Sellar (1-1-2) scored the second goal of the game for the Royals early into the third period and made it 2-0 Reading. Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) got Worcester back to within one thanks to assists from Reece Newkirk (0-1-1) and Bobby Butler (0-1-1), but it wasn't enough as the Railers fell 2-1 on Saturday evening.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5:30 p.m. EST

Friday, Jan. 13 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan 14 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5:30 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Reece Newkirk has points in five of his last six game (1-5-6)

Brent Beaudoin is on a three game point streak (1-3-4)

Anthony Repaci has points in four out of his last six games (2-3-5)

Bobby Butler played in his 50th career Railers game on Saturday night

Zack Bross scored his first professional goal on Friday night

Artur Terchiyev now has four power play assists in his six games with Worcester

Henrik Tikkanen has made 32+ saves in each of his past three starts

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 19-13-2-0 on the season.

The Railers have scored multiple power play goals in three out of their last five games

The Railers have picked up 16 out of a possible 22 points from Saturday games (8-3-0-0)

Worcester is 9-3-1-0 when outshooting opponents

The Railers have the second most goals scored in the first period of any team in the ECHL (41)

