ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 9, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Jeff Solow, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Allen:
Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights relinquished (Unrestricted Free Agent)
Atlanta:
Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Florida:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Delete Brody Claeys, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG
Delete Leif Mattson, F traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Max Balinson, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (claimed from Trois-Rivieres) [1/6]
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve [1/6]
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Jermain, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- Mariners Announce Roster Moves - Maine Mariners
- Michael Kim Re-Assigned by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Leif Mattson from Everblades - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Loaned from Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grillo Is uCALL/ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- MLK Night this Sunday Versus Indy - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 9, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12 - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Host "Pink in the RinkÃ¢ÂÂ Jersey Auction for St. Luke's - Idaho Steelheads
- Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Expert T's - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Shutout Nailers Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.