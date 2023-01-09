ECHL Transactions - January 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 9, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Jeff Solow, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Allen:

Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights relinquished (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Atlanta:

Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Florida:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Delete Brody Claeys, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG

Delete Leif Mattson, F traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Max Balinson, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (claimed from Trois-Rivieres) [1/6]

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve [1/6]

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster

