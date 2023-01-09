Mariners Announce Roster Moves

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a series of roster moves on Monday. Forward Alex-Olivier Voyer and goaltender Kyle Keyser have been recalled to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, while goaltender Francois Brassard has been reassigned to the Mariners from Providence. Forward Nick Jermain has also departed the team to sign in Europe.

Voyer, who is on a contract with Providence, has been on a tear for the Mariners of late, with seven goals and five assists over his last seven games. He registered his second career ECHL hat trick on December 28th against Worcester in a 9-3 victory and was later named the "ECHL Player of the Week." He scored goals in five consecutive games from December 21st through January 1st. In 19 total games for the Mariners this season, Voyer has scored 10 goals and added eight assists.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser was assigned to the Mariners last week and picked up victories in both games he started. On January 4th at Trois-Rivieres, he stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 3-2 victory. This past Friday, he turned aside 29 of 33 to defeat Adirondack 5-4 in overtime. Keyser got off to a 4-0-1 start for Providence before suffering an injury in early November. He is on an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

Rejoining the Mariners is Francois Brassard, who has led all Mariners goaltenders in minutes played this season. In 13 appearances, he has a record of 7-6-0, with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has won six of his last eight starts since the month of December began, also scoring a rare "goalie goal" on December 18th at Adirondack. Brassard is the reigning "ECHL Goaltender of the Year," winning the award last season in Jacksonville.

Forward Nick Jermain departs the Mariners to sign in Slovakia. In his second season with the Mariners, Jermain scored six goals and added three assists in 24 games. Five of his six goals came over the first six games of the season, including the overtime winner on opening night at Trois-Rivieres. The Cos Cob, CT native was originally acquired by the Mariners from the Fort Wayne Komets midway through last season.

The Mariners (17-11-1-1) are on the road for the next five games, starting Wednesday, January 11th at Norfolk. Their next home game is Friday, January 27th, also against Norfolk and it's "Flannel Friday," presented by Three Dollar Dewey's - the first game of a Three Dollar Dewey's "3Kend," with home games each night from January 27-29.

