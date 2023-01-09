Michael Kim Re-Assigned by Hershey

January 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been re-assigned to the Stingrays by Hershey.

Kim, 27, tallied one assist in the December 11th game vs. the Cleveland Monsters during his recent stint with the Bears. Kim signed an AHL deal with Hershey this past offseason and was originally assigned to South Carolina before the start of the season. The blueliner earned his first recall to Hershey on November 23rd and returned on December 1st before rejoining the team on December 10th. In 15 games with the Stingrays this season, Kim leads the South Carolina defensemen with 12 points on four goals and eight assists.

The native of Boston, MA has accumulated 64 points on 10 goals and 54 assists while appearing in 138 career ECHL games over the past four seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, Maine Mariners, and the Stingrays. Kim has also dressed in 49 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL where the defenseman assisted on 10 goals.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, January 11th, as they head to Duluth, GA to take on the Atlanta Gladiators beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.