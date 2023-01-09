Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears earned a hard-fought, two points on Wednesday evening, besting the South Carolina Stingrays by a 3-2 score. Orlando dropped their next two games of the weekend to the Florida Everblades by 5-2 and 4-1 scores.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 11 at Trois-Riviéres Lions at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 13 at Trois-Riviéres Lions at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 at Trois-Riviéres Lions at 3:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 12-16-4-1 (.439)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 11th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 22 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 11 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 74 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 4 at South Carolina: 3-2 W OT

The Solar Bears became just the second team this season to wipe out the Stingrays at home with a 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night. Orlando trailed 2-1 going into the final period, but Brayden Guy scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the extra frame, Chris Harpur scored his first professional goal to give the Solar Bears the victory, 3-2.

Friday, January 6 vs Florida: 2-5 L

The Solar Bears started out hot Friday night with an early goal from rookie forward Brayden Guy, but four unanswered goals from the Everblades had the Solar Bears down three goals in the third period. Captain Ross Olsson drew the Solar Bears closer, but the Everblades made it a 5-2 game with an empty net goal.

Saturday, January 7 at Florida: 1-4 L

The game did not see its first goal until Hunter Fejes scored 14 seconds into the third period on the power play to put the Solar Bears ahead. Florida bit back with the next four straight goals to take the two-game set by a 4-1 score.

The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

A list of all the participating restaurants will be released at a later date. In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game.

BITES:

The Solar Bears became just the second team this season to beat South Carolina on home ice Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory in overtime. The Stingrays were previously (11-0-1-0) at home.

Wednesday's overtime win was the first of the season away from home. Their previous three overtime wins came at Amway Center.

Mathieu Foget has a seven-game road point streak with eight points in those seven games.

Tristin Langan took over the team lead in assists (16) and points (22) this week with his assist on Wednesday night.

This week's upcoming three-game trip is the first for the Solar Bears against Trois-Riviéres. The two teams met in Orlando on Nov. 13, 2022. (1-2 L)

Captain Ross Olsson has the second most major penalties in the ECHL (6).

The Solar Bears are 8-1-2-0 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 11 GP, 2-8-1, .886%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 26 GP, 12-9-4, .920%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 41 GP, 9g-12a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 22 GP, 11-8-1, .881%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 20 GP, 0g-4a

