MLK Night this Sunday Versus Indy

Fort Wayne, IN - After two losses last weekend, the Komets will host Kalamazoo on Wednesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets will wear special jerseys this Sunday versus Indy for the second annual MLK Night, courtesy of CareSource. Entering the week, the team leads the league in attendance, averaging 7,520 per game.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/6 at Wheeling FW 2 - WHL 4 L

Sat. 1/7 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 8 L

About last week - The Komets traveled to Wheeling on Friday night to battle the Nailers. After three straight first-period goals by the Nailers, Josh Winquist got the Komets on board in the second period with his ninth goal of the season, with assists coming from Oliver Cooper and Shawn Boudrias. Wheeling added another goal in the second frame to make it a 4-1 game heading into the third period. In the final period, Komet defenseman, Dan Maggio, scored the only goal to make the final score 4-2. Komet netminder Rylan Parenteau made 32 saves on 36 shots in the loss. Former Komet Bailey Brkin got the win, making 36 saves.

The Komets hosted Toledo on Saturday. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli's short-handed goal at 4:46 of the first period put the Komets up 1-0 until Toledo's Riley McCourt tied the game at 6:29. The visiting Walleye added another tally at 13:57 to end the scoring in the first stanza. Petruzzelli started the scoring in the second period with his team-leading 15th goal at 2:13 of the second with an assist from Dan Maggio. The Walleye launched into a six-goal barrage, starting with Mitchell Heard scoring at 3:51 of the second and ending with Gordie Green finishing his hattrick at 17:55 of the third. Max Milosek began the game in goal but was relieved by Ryan Fanti at 4:39 of the second period. Both goaltenders gave up four goals in the 8-2 loss.

Komet streaks-

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 8 games (5g, 8a)

Road Assists: Josh Winquist, 6 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Josh Winquist, 31 (9g, 22a) Tye Felhaber, 31 (7g, 24a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 15

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli 5

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli 1

Game Winning Goals: Oliver Cooper 3

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 99

PIM: Jacob Graves, 45

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås +11

Home Points: Josh Winquist 16 (4g, 12a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 8

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 12

Road Points: Josh Winquist, (5g, 10a) Tye Felhaber, 15 (3g 12a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 12

Goaltenders

Appearances: 14, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 8, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 352, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.19, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.893 Rylan Parenteau

Special K's- The Komets went zero for seven on the power play while killing off six of eight power plays.

Next week -- Kalamazoo is in town on Wednesday. The team will travel to Wheeling on Friday and Toledo on Saturday, before returning home to host Indy on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The team is currently tied with Idaho for the best power play in the league at 25.0 percent. Anthony Petruzzelli's two goals in Saturday's loss was the third time the captain has scored two goals in a game this season. Max Milosek picked up an assist in Saturday's game. The last Komet goaltender to be credited with an assist was Sam Harvey (12/19/21). The last time the Komets surrendered eight goals at home was December 31, 2019, versus Toledo. The Komets have scored the second most goals (108) in the Central Division, while giving up the most (115). The team is 11-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Upcoming Promotions

SEASON TICKET EXCHANGE NIGHT - January 11 - Season ticket holders can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to the game this Wednesday versus Kalamazoo.

MLK TRIBUTE NIGHT - JANUARY 15 -- The Komets will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with special jerseys, sponsored by CareSource. The jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Healthier Moms and Babies.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

