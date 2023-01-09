Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Loaned from Monsters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the team has received defenseman Olivier LeBlanc on loan from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

LeBlanc, 26, has scored one goal, notched three assists and amassed 11 penalty minutes in 13 games played for the K-Wings as an alternate captain this season. The defenseman has also logged 14 penalty minutes in seven games played for Cleveland this season.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

