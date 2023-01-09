Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Boise

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies claimed 3 out of 6 standings points at Rapid City in a 3 game series last weekend, winning the middle game of the set by a 6-4 score on January 6. The Grizzlies are at the Idaho Steelheads for games on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.

Cameron Wright (3 goals, 1 assist) and Keaton Jameson (2 goals, 2 assists) each had 4 points in 3 games at Rapid City last week. Dylan Fitze scored 3 goals in the final 2 games of the series, including 2 goals on January 6. Jordan Martel had 3 assist in the 3 game set.

Garrett Mecalf saved 26 of 30 in a 6-4 Grizzlies victory on January 6 to take his record to 6-1 on the season.

The Grizzlies will have 4 home games in the month of January. Next home game will be on January 16 vs Idaho at 3:10 pm on Martin Luther King Day. The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

- Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day. Come out and see our "SpongeBob SquarePants" themed jerseys for Nickelodeon Day! The sound will also be turned down for Sensory Friendly Day. Bring the whole family for some Nickelodeon themed hockey action!

- Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

Games This Week

Friday, January 13, 2023 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Thursday, January 5, 2023 - Utah 2 Rapid City 5 - Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tarun Fizer had 2 assists. Trent Miner saved 36 of 41. Rory Kerins had 2 goals. Ilya Nikolaev and Matt Marcinew each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Rapid City outshot Utah 41 to 31.

Friday, January 6, 2023 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4 - Dylan Fitze had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cameron Wright had 2 goals. Keaton Jameson had 1 goal and 1 assist. Garrett Metcalf saved 26 of 30 in the win to go to 6-1 on the season.

Saturday, January 7, 2023 - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 (Overtime) - Dylan Fitze scored 14:10 into the second period. Tarun Fizer tied the game 2-2 with 1:12 left in regulation. Max Coatta scored 2 goals for RC, including the game winner 5:21 into OT. Trent Miner saved 39 of 42 for Utah.

- Utah was 5 for 12 on the power play in the 3 games at Rapid City.

- Utah's penalty kill was 12 for 13 in the 3 games at Rapid City.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (2): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 12-18

Home record: 5-8

Road record: 7-10-1

Win percentage: .403

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 25

Last 10: 3-6-1

Goals per game: 2.68 (25th) Goals for: 83

Goals against per game: 3.61 (22nd) Goals Against: 112

Shots per game: 28.94 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.35 (24th)

Power Play: 30 for 143 - 21.0 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 102 for 128- 79.7 % (16th)

Penalty Minutes: 461. 14.87 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2. Utah had 2 shorthanded goals on Dec. 17 vs Kansas City.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3.

Opposition Scores First: 3-15-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 20 35 26 2 83

Opposition 35 35 41 1 112

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Johnny Walker (9).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Nielsen (24).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Walker (85)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (109).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (6)

Save %: Metcalf/Lukas Parik (.907).

Goals Against Average: Parik (3.23)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Dylan Fitze (2)

Assist Streaks: Tyler Penner, Aaron Thow (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Fitze (2).

ECHL Stories from January 9, 2023

