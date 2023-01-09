K-Wings Acquire Forward Leif Mattson from Everblades
January 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the acquisition of rookie forward Leif Mattson from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.
Mattson, 23, has scored one goal, notched six assists and amassed 9 penalty minutes with a plus-6 rating in 12 games played for the Everblades this season. The forward also logged two goals and eight assists with 14 penalty minutes in 10 games played for Quad City Storm (SPHL) this season.
The 6-foot, 201-pound, Thompson, Manitoba native scored 38 points (19G, 19A) in 25 games played for Tours in France last season. Prior to that, Mattson played five seasons in the WHL for Kelowna and Spokane from 2016 thru 2020, scoring 194 points (79G, 115A) in 240 games played.
Kalamazoo's next matchup is Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
