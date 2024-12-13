Zakreski's Hat Trick Lifts Hawks to 4-1 Victory, Completing Season Sweep Over PG
December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Josh Zakreski recorded a hat trick, and Kayd Ruedig scored his first career WHL goal, leading the Portland Winterhawks to a 4-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Friday night to complete the season sweep.
Game #30: Portland (4) vs. Prince George (1)
SOG: POR (40) - PG (34)
PP: POR (0/4) - PG (0/3)
Saves: Štìbeták (39/40) - Ravensbergen (30/34)
GAME NOTES:
Josh Zakreski recorded his second career WHL hattrick and posted his fourth multi-goal game of the 2024-25 campaign.
Defenseman Kayd Ruedig scored his first career WHL goal on Friday night. He added two assists to record his first career multi-point game.
Diego Buttazzoni skated in his 150th career WHL game against the Prince George Cougars.
Tyson Jugnauth extended his point streak to five games, tallying 13 assists over that stretch.
SCORING: POR - Kayd Ruedig (1) from Tyson Yaremko and Tyson Jugnauth POR - Josh Zakreski (17) from Diego Buttazzoni and Kayd Ruedig PG - Borya Valis (16) POR - Josh Zakreski (18) from Kayd Ruedig and Diego Buttazzoni POR - Josh Zakreski (19) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski
GAME SUMMARY:
Kayd Ruedig got the Hawks off to a strong start, dancing around a Cougars defenseman and sniping a shot short side for his first career WHL goal just 4:48 into the first period. Josh Zakreski doubled the lead at 9:12 with a highlight-reel wrister, picking the top corner bar down to make it 2-0. The Cougars responded at 11:55 to cut the Hawks' lead in half.
Zakreski added another to the scoresheet at 9:51 of the second period, slapping in a one-timer off a Ruedig feed, before completing the hat trick at 9:23 of the third period. He buried another one-timer to extend the Hawks' lead. The 4-1 score held through regulation.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks host the Seattle Thunderburds in the third edition of the 1-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare on Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Rockets Fight Back But Drop 6-3 Decision To Americans - Kelowna Rockets
- Zakreski's Hat Trick Lifts Hawks to 4-1 Victory, Completing Season Sweep Over PG - Portland Winterhawks
- Strong Second Period Leads Pats Past Blades - Regina Pats
- Tigers Claw Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Stand Tall, Topple Warriors 5-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- McKenna Named to Team Canada - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Catton Among Eight WHL Players Named to Canada's National Junior Team for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - Spokane Chiefs
- Eight WHL Players Named to Canada's National Junior Team for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - WHL
- Tanner Howe Named to Canada's World Juniors Roster - Calgary Hitmen
- Kelowna Rockets Caden Price Named To Canada's National Junior Team Ahead Of 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Deal Paranych to Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pats Acquire Defenceman Paranych from Tigers - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Face Thunderbirds on the Road Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 32 vs Moose Jaw Warriors - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings and United Way Team up for Coats for Kids and Families Campaign - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Open Weekend Looking to Tame Tigers - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: December 13 vs. Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Zakreski's Hat Trick Lifts Hawks to 4-1 Victory, Completing Season Sweep Over PG
- Game Day Hub: December 13 vs. Prince George
- Joel Plante Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland
- Hawks Hand Silvertips 4-3 Loss in Everett
- Portland Winterhawks' Month of Giving Brings Record-Breaking Results