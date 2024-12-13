McKenna Named to Team Canada

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Canadian Hockey League has announced its roster for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has earned his place among the nation's elite.

At just 16 years old, McKenna is the youngest player selected to represent Canada, a selection that highlights his exceptional skill and maturity on the ice. The Yukon native is set to celebrate his 17th birthday on December 20th, but his accomplishments already speak volumes. Leading the entire CHL in scoring this season with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) through 30 games, McKenna has solidified himself as a key 2026 NHL Draft prospect and a rising star in the hockey world.

The tournament is set to take place from December 26 to January 5 in Ottawa, Ontario, it features 24 players from across the CHL, including eight from the Western Hockey League. McKenna joins this group as one of the standout forwards, continuing his impressive track record of success on the international stage. He previously won gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Medicine Hat Tigers organization is thrilled to see Gavin represent Team Canada on the world stage and congratulates him on this incredible achievement.

