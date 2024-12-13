Tigers Claw Warriors

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors dropped their fifth straight game Friday, losing 5-1 to the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Throughout the opening period, the Warriors stood their ground against the Central Division leaders, however, Moose Jaw got themselves into penalty problems which allowed the Tigers to take control of the game.

With four minutes left in the first period and in the late stages of a Medicine Hat four minutes power play, Andrew Basha had the puck along the Moose Jaw right goal line and then found a lane to make a cross-ice pass to Hunter St. Martin on the left side of the net where he scored the game's first goal.

Under three minutes later and with the Tigers back on the attack, Bryce Pickford let a shot go from the right circle that went off the glove of goalie Brady Smith and bounced over the goal line.

In the second period, the Tigers pressed early, and their aggressive forecheck led to Moose Jaw turnovers. Just over seven minutes into the frame, the Warriors lost control of the puck high inside their zone, Tigers' defenceman Jonas Woo jumped on the loose puck and then floated a shot on net that fooled Smith and gave Medicine Hat a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers added to their lead just over a minute later when their forecheck jumped on a loose puck below the goal line and that allowed them to set up Andrew Basha between the circles where he scored to put the visitors up by four.

That goal ended the night for Moose Jaw starting goalie Brady Smith, he allowed four goals on 28 shots.

In the back half of the second, the Tigers got themselves into penalty problems and the Warriors were able to capitalize.

Working on a two-man advantage with under five minutes left, Moose Jaw was able to set up Aiden Ziprick for a one-timer inside the right circle, his shot found the back of the net for his sixth of the season.

Moving to the third period, the Warriors had moments of pressure but were not able to capitalize, while the Tigers added one more goal to their total and went on to the 5-1 win.

Medicine Hat outshot the Warriors 48-26 and both teams were 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Warriors weekend continues Saturday in Regina with their first meeting against the Pats since late September. Catch all the action on Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo starting with the PreGame Show at 5:40 pm.

