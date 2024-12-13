Tigers Stand Tall, Topple Warriors 5-1

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The opening frame featured plenty of action and special teams play, as the Medicine Hat Tigers came out strong against the Moose Jaw Warriors. After an up-tempo start, the Warriors were called for interference just over 5 minutes into the game, granting Medicine Hat an early power play. The Tigers moved the puck well and created quality chances, but goaltender Brady Smith held them at bay.

Midway through the period, Max Finley's high-sticking penalty put the Tigers back on the man advantage. As that penalty expired, another Moose Jaw infraction on Josh Van Mulligen extended the Tigers' power play time. This time, they made it count. Andrew Basha connected with Hunter St. Martin across the crease of Smith, and St. Martin tapped in his 100th career WHL point to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Ryder Ritchie picked up an assist as well, extending his point streak to four games.

With just over a minute remaining in the first, Bryce Pickford stepped in from the point and ripped a shot over Smith's glove, doubling the Tigers' lead to 2-0. The goal not only extended Pickford's point streak to nine games but also marked his 13th of the season-leading all WHL defensemen. Basha and Finish World Jr. Hopeful Veeti Vaisanen each collected a helper, capping off a productive first period for Medicine Hat.

The Tigers found themselves on the penalty kill early in the second after Mathew Ward's stick became entangled with a Warriors defender. Despite facing four shots on the Moose Jaw power play, Medicine Hat's penalty kill unit remained solid, keeping the scoreboard intact.

Around the midway mark of the period, Jonas Woo took advantage of a bouncing puck at the Warriors' blue line, firing a shot that slipped through Brady Smith to make it 3-0 Tigers on the great heads-up play by Woo.

Less than two minutes later, Oasiz Weisblatt fed Andrew Basha a perfect pass down the middle, and Basha picked his spot, beating Smith for a 4-0 Tigers lead. The goal prompted a goaltending change for Moose Jaw, as Smith was replaced by Josh Banini.

Shortly after, Weisblatt's stick got caught up, sending the Tigers back to the penalty kill. Medicine Hat shut down the Warriors' second power play without trouble.

With just over five minutes to play, things heated up. Ritchie continued to press Banini after the whistle, and Basha became involved in a post-whistle scrum after having his stick shot away by a Warriors player. Both Tigers were penalized, but no call went against Moose Jaw, giving the Warriors a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage. Aiden Ziprick capitalized over halfway through the two-man advantage, hammering a one-timer past Jordan Switzer to cut the Tigers' lead to 4-1. Medicine Hat managed to kill off the remaining penalty, preserving a three-goal cushion heading into the intermission.

The third period saw the Medicine Hat Tigers maintain their defensive structure, limiting Moose Jaw's chances and protecting their lead. With just over five minutes left, Bryce Pickford forced a turnover at center ice, springing Ryder Ritchie on a 2-on-1 rush. Ritchie opted to keep the puck and sniped a shot over Josh Banini's shoulder, restoring the four-goal cushion and making it 5-1.

That was all the Tigers needed, as they closed out the final frame without giving the Warriors any room to mount a comeback. 5-1 Tigers win.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25%

PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Andrew Basha- Medicine Hat

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Aiden Ziprick - Moose Jaw

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Hunter St. Martin

The Tigers are back in action Saturday in Medicine Hat. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) Get your tickets on Tixx.ca or the Co-op Place Box Office. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant. You can also watch on watch.chl.ca.

