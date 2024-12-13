Oil Kings and United Way Team up for Coats for Kids and Families Campaign

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that they are once again partnering with the United Way of the Alberta Capital Region's Coats for Kids and Families campaign!

At the Oil Kings home games on December 15, 17, and 29, donations of winter outerwear for men, women, children, and infants will be accepted at Rogers Place.

Any fan that brings a donation will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Oil Kings "New Year's Day Fireworks Frenzy" Game on Wednesday January 1 against the Calgary Hitmen at 2 p.m.

"We are excited to once again be partnering with the United Way for their Coats for Kids and Families campaign," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Their commitment to helping families throughout the winter months is remarkable and one that our organization is proud to continue supporting. No one should face an Edmonton winter without proper outerwear.

"Giving back and supporting our community is an integral focus for the Edmonton Oil Kings brand and we know the need for community support is only growing - which makes our participation all that more vital."

Fans can bring their gently used donations to the bins that will be set up inside the Ford Hall gates for fans attending the games. There will also be bins set up outside the Ford Hall gates for fans who may not be able to attend, but still want to donate.

Accepted donation items include winter coats, snow pants, toques, mitts, scarves, winter boots, and insulated work wear. All donated items must be clean and in good condition.

Last season, as part of this initiative, the Oil Kings were happy to help donate OVER 300 warm winter items to the United Way.

Games Where Donations will be Accepted:

Sunday, December 15 vs. Kamloops Blazers - 3 p.m. doors open - 4 p.m. puck drop

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Prince Albert Raiders - 6 p.m. doors open - 7 p.m. puck drop

Sunday, December 29 vs. Red Deer Rebels - 3 p.m. doors open - 4 p.m. puck drop

About the Coats for Kids and Families program

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region started the Coats for Kids & Families initiative in 1992 in response to an overwhelming need for winter wear by people in our community. Many local individuals and families simply don't have the means to purchase the clothing needed to stay warm during Alberta's harsh winters.

The annual Coats for Kids & Families collection campaign runs from October through February. Once collected, the items are brought to United Way's InKind Exchange where groups of volunteers sort and package the coats to be delivered to social agencies that distribute the items to the people who need them.

