Chiefs Face Thunderbirds on the Road Friday Night
December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs once again face the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road Friday night after defeating their divisional foe 3-1 on Sunday. The Chiefs are without leading point-getter and team captain Berkly Catton, who is away at Hockey Canada's World Junior Championship Selection Camp.
LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX or WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
