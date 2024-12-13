Rockets Fight Back But Drop 6-3 Decision To Americans
December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets fought hard, but came up short in their comeback bid during a 6-3 loss to the Tri-City Americans on Friday night.
Kalder Varga, Kayden Longley and Max Graham all scored while Jake Pilon made 28 saves in net.
GAME SUMMARY
Varga would open the scoring in the game with his fifth of the season at 4:19 of the first period. It would be the only goal of the period as Kelowna and Tri-City combined for seven shots as both teams played a tight checking opening frame.
Things would open up in the second period as Tri-City would score three times in the frame, first getting a goal from Jordan Gavin to tie the game at 1-1. The Americans would extend their lead in the period as they got goals from Jake Sloan and Gavin Garland to make it 3-1 for the home side.
Kelowna would cut the lead back down to one thanks to a goal from Kayden Longley, his fifth of the campaign. The goal was also noteworthy as Rockets 2023 second round pick Eli Barrett, who was making his WHL debut, assisted on the play to gain his first career WHL point. Rockets captain Max Graham would tie the game with a fantastic individual effort to knot the game at three.
Tri-City would regain the lead with Brandon Whynott putting the Americans ahead 4-3 before Savin Virk would score his second and third of the season to give the game a 6-3 final.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Tri-City outshot Kelowna 34-19
Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Tri-City went 1/4
Jake Pilon made 28 saves
UP NEXT
Kelowna's next home game is the team's Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 14th against the Wenatchee Wild. Please note that the game time has been changed from 6:05 PM to 3:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
