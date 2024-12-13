Tigers Deal Paranych to Pats

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Medicine Hat Tigers have announced a trade on December 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM (MST).

The Tigers have traded defenseman Matt Paranych to the Regina Pats. In return, Medicine Hat acquires a 2025 3rd Round Pick (Calgary) and a 2028 4th Round Pick (Regina).

This season, the 17-year-old Paranych played 20 games, recording 3 goals and 3 assists, along with a +4 plus/minus rating. His consistent defensive play and ability to contribute offensively highlighted his value on the ice.

Over his WHL career, Paranych has played in 76 games, tallying 3 goals and 13 assists with a +26 plus/minus rating. His growth as a player has been evident.

"Matt is a great young player with lots of potential. We wish him and his family all the best in Regina and thank him for his time here in Medicine Hat," said GM and Head Coach Willie Desjardins.

The Tigers extend their gratitude to Matt Paranych for his contributions on and off the ice and wish him success with the Pats. Meanwhile, the acquired draft picks provide exciting opportunities for the Tigers to enhance their roster in future seasons.

