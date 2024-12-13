Pats Acquire Defenceman Paranych from Tigers

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired 2007-born defenceman Matthew Paranych from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

"We are very pleased to add Matt to our hockey club," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM alan Millar. "Matt is a young, skilled defencemen, who projects to be a very good offensive defensemen in our league. As a 17-year-old, we're excited to add another talented, young player to our group"

Paranych, 17, has tallied six points (3G-3A) in 20 games this season after picking up 10 assists in 56 games with the Tigers last season as a 16-year-old. The Edmonton, Alta. product was selected in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft after producing 52 points (13G-39A) in 30 games with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep. In 2022-23, the 5-foot-9, 160 lb. left-shot defenceman played for SAHA U18 Prep, finishing with 32 points (7G-25A) in 29 games.

Paranych will wear #44 and is expected to be in the lineup tonight as the Pats host the Saskatoon Blades at 7pm.

