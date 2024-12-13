Game Day Hub: December 13 vs. Prince George

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Prince George Cougars for their final matchup of the regular season on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, December 14 - Holiday Party - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 28 - Family Night - BUY TICKETS

Tuesday, December 31 - Toyota New Year's Eve Party - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks handed the Everett Silvertips a 4-3 regulation loss on the road, snapping the U.S. Divison rivals' 13-game point streak. Kyle Chyzowski led the way with two goals, continuing his dominant play against Everett this season. Marek Schlenker set a new career-high with 48 saves earning the CHL's First Star of the Night, while Tyson Jugnauth extended his point streak to four games with two more assists, bringing his total to 11 in that span. Portland's special teams were crucial, capitalizing on the power play and stifling Everett's offense late in the game to secure the win.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

Hawks Version

It's a Love Story at the VMC tonight as we celebrate Hawks Version Night - a Taylor Swift tribute on her birthday! Get ready to Shake It Off with Swift's greatest hits playing throughout the night and a special sing-along during the game. Arrive early to snag your limited-edition Hawks Version friendship bracelet at the doors or swing by our booth on the concourse to make your own! Don't forget to check out the exclusive Taylor Swift-themed shirt, our Item of the Night, available in the team store. This Enchanted evening is sure to be a Mastermind mix of hockey and Swiftie vibes!!

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS

Sing Along Song: Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 29% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 80.2%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is coming off a seven-point weekend, including a staggering six-assist performance in one game. His effort earned him WHL Tempo Player of the Week honors and CHL's First Star of the Night on Saturday. Adding two assists to his point total on Wednesday, Jugnauth leads all WHL defenseman with 37 points, and leads the league in power-play assists with 19. The Seattle Kraken prospect is currently riding a four-game point streak, with an impressive 11 assists over that stretch. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Capitalizes

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 43 points (22G, 21A) in 29 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks ninth in the WHL. His 22 goals are tied for third in the league, and his 119 shots on goal place him fourth. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting three two-goal performances in his last four games. He's just seven points shy of surpassing his 2023-24 season total and is on pace to break the 100-point mark this year. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Previewing Prince George

Prince George enters tonight's game with a 16-8-3-2 record, sitting second in the Western Conference and fifth in the WHL standings. The Cougars are riding a three-game win streak, including a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday. Leading the charge offensively is Terik Parascak with 41 points (15G, 26A), closely followed by Boryas Valis at 39 points (15G, 23A). Koehn Ziemmer has been their primary sniper, pacing the team with 21 goals this season.

Between the pipes, Joshua Ravensbergen has been a steady presence, starting 22 games with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. His 15 wins rank second in the WHL, and he was crucial in their recent shootout win, stopping every attempt he faced. On special teams, Prince George boasts a strong power play that converts at 25.4%, good for seventh in the league, while their penalty kill ranks fourth at 82.2%. For the Winterhawks to secure a win tonight, they'll need to stay disciplined, disrupt Prince George's special teams, and generate consistent pressure around the net.

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the final meeting of the 2024-25 season between the Winterhawks and Cougars, with Portland aiming to sweep the four-game season series. The teams first clashed on October 5 at the VMC, where the Hawks secured a 3-2 win thanks to Ryan Miller's heroic buzzer-beater goal with just three seconds left in regulation. A few days later, the action shifted to Prince George for a two-game set at CN Centre, both of which Portland claimed in thrilling fashion. On October 8, Diego Buttazzoni sealed a 4-3 overtime victory with a game-winner in the final minute of the extra frame. The following night, the Hawks triumphed 5-4 in a shootout as Buttazzoni scored the lone goal, and rookie goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták dazzled by stopping all three Cougar attempts in his first-ever shootout appearance. Portland looks to close out the series with another strong performance tonight.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.