Tanner Howe Named to Canada's World Juniors Roster

December 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - Hockey Canada has unveiled the 25 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada's National Junior Team at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Ottawa. Amongst those named to the roster is Calgary Hitmen forward and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe.

The 19-year-old forward from Prince Albert, SK was acquired in November from the Regina Pats and has played six games with the Hitmen registering 9 points (3G, 6A) since his arrival. He has a total of 16 points (9G,7A) in 16 games this season and has appeared in 223 WHL games accruing 101 goals, 148 assists for 249 career points. The forward went 46th overall in the 2024 NHL draft being selected and signed to an Entry Level Contract by the Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be Howe's third time wearing the Maple Leaf having represented Canada twice at the Men's U18 World Championship in both 2022 and 2023.

Canada's National Junior Team will practice at the Silver Dart Arena in Petawawa, Ontario, Dec. 15-18, prior to the start of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Joining Howe at the tournament is Swedish Defenceman and Flames prospect Axel Hurtig who was named to Team Sweden earlier this month. The teammates will face off in pre-tournament action on Saturday, December 21 at TD Place at 5:00 p.m. MT.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with four games, which includes Canada taking on Finland at the Canadian Tire Centre at 5:30 p.m. MT.

For more information on the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit the official tournament website at IIHF.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.