YES Network and the YES App to Air Somerset Patriots Game on Wednesday, May 29

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Jasson Dominguez of the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The YES Network, in partnership with the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will air the Wednesday, May 29 game on the YES Network and on the YES App. The Patriots 11:00 am game versus the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) is the first of six games scheduled to broadcast on the YES Network and YES App.

The May 29 game will be available on the YES Network and the YES App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription at www.watchyesnetwork.com . The YES App is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

The YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the country for 18 of the last 21 years, is the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. YES, which has earned 146 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch, also televises original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and Manchester City and AC Milan soccer.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to have the opportunity through this very special partnership with the YES Network," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Our team has worked hard to provide one of the top MiLB broadcasts each year. In a way, this is an MLB call up for our very talented media and broadcast team."

The YES Network is currently scheduled to air up to five more Patriots games during the 2024 season including:

Monday, July 1 vs. Reading at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Portland at 11:00 am

Thursday, July 25 vs. Portland at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Binghamton at 12:00 pm

Thursday, August 29 vs. Reading at 6:30 pm

Patriots broadcasts are led by the team's Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting, Steven Cusumano. Now in his third season in Somerset, Cusumano serves as the lead play-by-play voice and will be joined by Media Assistant/Broadcaster Eli Fishman.

