Rumble Ponies Fall to Fightins in Rain-Shortened Game
May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-19) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 12-6 in a rain-shortened game that was called after the conclusion of the top of the seventh.
Reading scored five runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead. Down 10-2 in the sixth, Binghamton scored four runs via an RBI groundout from Alex Ramírez, an error, and a two-run single from JT Schwartz. Schwartz finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, his second four-hit game of the season.
Reading (19-25) hit five home runs on the night accounting for six of their 12 runs. Kendall Simmons belted a three-run homer that made it 5-2 Fightins to cap off the five-run frame. Earlier in that inning, Robert Moore hit a solo homer off Joander Suarez (2-2). Baron Radcliff led off the fifth with a solo homer, while Carson Taylor and Bryce Ball each hit solo home runs in the sixth to extend Reading's lead to 12-6.
Kevin Parada doubled in the top of the sixth to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Ramírez hit a two-run double in the third that put Binghamton ahead 2-0. Ramírez finished the game with two hits, three RBIs, and a run scored.
The Rumble Ponies go for the series win in the series finale on Sunday night with first pitch at 5:15 p.m., and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 5:00 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
POSTGAME NOTES: It's Ramírez team-leading 11 th multi-hit game of the season... Matt Rudick was 3-for-4 with a run scored, reaching base four times. Wyatt Young hit a triple and reached base twice...Nolan McLean has a hit in each of his first three games hitting in the Binghamton lineup and is 4-for-12 (.333) to begin his Double-A career.
