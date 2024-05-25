Senators and Akron RubberDucks Postponed

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, PA - The Senators game scheduled for tonight against Akron has been postponed due to weather. The game tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow Sunday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the game Saturday night can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between games.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between games.

