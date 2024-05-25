Fightins Rumble Past Binghamton with Five Homers in Seven Innings

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (19-25) snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday, with a 12-6 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-19) in seven innings due to rain. With the victory, Reading looks to earn a series split with Binghamton with a win tomorrow.

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the third inning. After a leadoff walk to Wyatt Young, Matt Rudick singled to put runners on first and second. Alex Rodriguez hit an RBI double that cleared the bases, and the Rumble Ponies took a 2-0 lead.

The Fightins bats exploded in the home half of the third, scoring five runs in the inning. The come-from-behind rally began with a solo opposite-field home run by Robert Moore, his first of the year. The Fightins still trailed 2-1. After back-to-back singles, from Marcus Lee Sang and Jose Rodriguez, Carson Taylor drove in the tying run with an RBI single. The next batter, Kendall Simmons blasted a three-run homer to left field to give Reading a 5-2 lead. Simmons has hit three home runs this week alone.

Reading tacked on four more runs in the fourth. With runners on first and second, Jose Rodriguez singled to load the bases. The next batter, Caleb Ricketts drove in two more runs on an RBI single and advanced to second base on a throwing error by right fielder Alex Ramirez. Rodriguez crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Junior Santos. Bryce Ball tacked on another run with an RBI single to center. Reading extended their lead 9-2. Baron Radcliff went yard in the fifth inning with his third homer of the year, putting double-digits in the run column for the Fightins.

Binghamton scored four runs in the sixth inning. With runners on the corners, Alex Ramirez earned an RBI on a ground out to shortstop, bringing a run home. A few batters later, Nolan McLean reached base on an error by Casey Martin, allowing Ramirez to score from third. JT Schwartz drove in two runs on an RBI single to center field. Binghamton still trailed, 10-6.

The Fightins bats continued to execute the long ball in the bottom of the sixth with long home runs off the bats of Carson Taylor and Bryce Ball. Ball has now homered in back-to-back games. The game was officially called off after a 30-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh inning.

The Fightin Phils and Rumble Ponies return to the field Saturday at 6:45 p.m. for game five of this week's six-game series. LHP Kolby Allard will start for Reading, and Binghamton will send RHP Cameron Foster to the mound.

