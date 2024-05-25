Postponed Saturday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Sunday in Harrisburg
May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Rain postponed Saturday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 4:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks conclude their series in Harrisburg with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. In Game 1, Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-3, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Andrew Alvarez (2-2, 3.51 ERA). right-hander Aaron Davenport (3-0, 1.66 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Brad Lord (4-1, 2.15 ERA). The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .
