Postponed Saturday, RubberDucks to Play Doubleheader Sunday in Harrisburg

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Rain postponed Saturday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The game will be made up in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 4:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Harrisburg with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. In Game 1, Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-3, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Andrew Alvarez (2-2, 3.51 ERA). right-hander Aaron Davenport (3-0, 1.66 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Brad Lord (4-1, 2.15 ERA). The doubleheader broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .

