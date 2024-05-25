Yard Goats Amador Blast Two Homers as Part of 5-Hit, 5-RBI Day

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Yard Goats second baseman Adael Amador tied a franchise record with five hits, including a pair of home runs, drove in five runs and scored four times, but it wasn't enough as Hartford was outslugged by the Portland Sea Dogs 17-12 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland Maine. It was the seventh game of an eight-game series which concludes tomorrow afternoon. The Yard Goats had a 5-0 lead after two at-bats but the Sea Dogs tied the game with a five-run second and added four more runs in the third inning.

Amador led off the game with a home run off Sea Dogs starter Hunter Dobbins, Hartford's first leadoff homer of the season. The Yard Goats took a 5-0 lead by scoring four runs in the second inning and chasing Dobbins from the game with a two-run single by Amador, RBI double by Sterlin Thompson and an RBI hit by Ryan Ritter.

Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist, who entered the contest with the second-best ERA in the Eastern League, retired the side in order along with his 200th career strikeout in the first inning. However, he walked the leadoff batter in the second and hit the next man. The Sea Dogs rallied to score five runs on four singles and tie the game at 5-5 ending the afternoon for Palmquist.

Portland broke the 4-4 tie and scored four runs in the third inning with the go-ahead hit coming from Alex Binelas off reliever Jake Sommers. The Yard Goats made it 9-7 with two runs in the fourth inning with RBI hits by Zach Kokoska and Bladimir Restituyo. Portland responded with a three-run homer by Mickey Gasper to make it 12-7.

Amador hit his second homer of the afternoon in the fifth inning, a two-run blast into the right field pavilion to make it 12-9 but the Sea Dogs kept adding runs with one in the fifth and seventh and three in the eighth.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs will wrap up their eight-game series on Sunday with an afternoon game at 1:00 PM. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats and RHP CJ Liu will pitch for Portland. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 12:45 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

Final: Portland 17, Hartford 12

WP: Robert Kwiatowski (5-0)

LP: Jack Sommers (0-2)

S: Felix Cepeda (9)

T: 3:18

