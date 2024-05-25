Dominguez' First Homer Provides Patriots' Second Straight Late-Inning Win

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Jasson Dominguez of the Somerset Patriots circles the bases

The Somerset Patriots won their second straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire by a final score of 5-3.

Jasson Dominguez supplied the game-decisive hit with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, which marked the third straight day where the Patriots have had a go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) did not factor into a decision in his ninth start of the season.

Out of nine Double-A starts this season, the performance marked the seventh time that Vrieling struck out 6+ batters.

RHP Colby White (1.0 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) earned his first win as a member of the Yankees organization in his third appearance for Somerset.

RHP Leonardo Pestana (1.0 IP) threw five pitched in the ninth inning to earn the final three outs of the game with his first Double-A save.

Since his promotion to Double-A on April 30, Pestana has now pitched to a 0.96 ERA over 9.1 IP for the Patriots, spanning eight games.

DH Jasson Dominguez (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR) supplied the winning hit with a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The homer marked Dominguez's first of the 2024 season in his eighth overall game of MLB rehab (Tommy John Surgery recovery) and his fourth rehab game with Double-A Somerset.

The two-run shot signaled Dominguez's first homer for the Patriots since August 18, 2023 @REA. It was also Dominguez's first home run of any kind since September 8 vs. MIL with the Yankees.

After beginning his Double-A rehab stint by going 0-for-8 in his first two games, Dominguez has since gone 5-for-10 over his last two games spanning Friday and Saturday.

1B Agustin Ramirez (1-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 3B, K) opened up the scoring in the first inning with his second career triple to bring home two runs.

Having added to his RBI total, Ramirez now leads the Eastern League with 34 RBI, as well as 12 HR, 86 TB and 35 R.

Following the game, Ramirez also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .593 SLG (2nd), .987 OPS (2nd), 20 XBH (T-3rd), 26 BB (4th), 41 H (6th) and a .394 OBP (6th).

