Harrisburg Senators Game Information

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (25-18) vs Akron RubberDucks (27-16)

Game 44 â Saturday, May 25, 6:00 p.m. â FNB Field

LH Andrew Alvarez vs RH Aaron Davenport

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series today at FNB Field. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their lone matchup of the first half. The series is tied two games apiece. The teams don't meet again until July 30th-August 4th for another six-game series in Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: Despite multiple rallies, the Harrisburg Senators couldn't complete the comeback as they fell to the Akron RubberDucks 10-9 in 12 innings Friday night at FNB Field. Akron had jumped out to a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the 7th inning, but the Senators rallied for three runs in the 7th and two in the 8th to tie the game 6-6 and send it to extras. In the 10th inning Akron once again took a lead with three runs to make it 9-6, but the Senators once again answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning to keep the game alive. The Senators finally ran out of answers in the 12th inning as Akron's 10th run of the night would be the difference. In the top of the twelfth inning, Akron's Micael Ramírez singled to right field, scoring Alexfri Planez and putting Akron on top 10-9.

AMAZING ALVAREZ : Today's starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez has been solid at the top of the Sens' rotation. He leads the Senators' pitching staff with 42 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .221 against him, the best mark among qualified Senators' starting pitchers, and his ERA of 3.51 is second-best among qualified members of the rotation.

HOME SECURITY : Brady House has stepped up as the most reliable defensive infielder for the Senators as he is riding a 26-game errorless streak at third base, the longest streak by a Sens' infielder this season.

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE : Lane Thomas broke out Thursday night in the fourth game of his MLB rehab appearance with the Senators as he went 2-for-4 while scoring two runs, driving in two runs, stealing a base, and walking twice without striking out.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.36 ERA is third best in the Eastern League. Their bullpen's 2.94 ERA is the best in the Eastern League and fourth-best in all of AA.

EDGE OF YOUR SEAT : With the first four games of this series being decided by one run, each of the Senators' last six games has been decided by one run - the longest streak of one-run games for the Sens this season. The Senators have gone 3-3 in this stretch and are 11-7 overall in one-run games this season. The last two games requiring extra innings is the second time the Senators have played in consecutive extra-inning games this season with the last time being three in a row against Erie in April.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is 4th in HRs (9)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in SBs (11) and 4th in hits (45)... Robert Hassell III is T3rd in SBs (11) and T5th in hits (41)... Dylan Crews is T5th in RBIs (27) and T1st in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 4th in ERA (2.15) and T2nd wins (4)... Holden Powell is 1st in holds (4) and Tyler Schoff and Garvin Alston are T2nd in holds (3).

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS : The Senators have been earning the upper hand by winning the opening game of each of the last six series they've played. In their prior five series, the Senators have earned one split followed by four consecutive series wins thanks to last week's series win over Erie.

ALUMNI WATCH: DJ Herz earned his second AAA win by holding Lehigh Valley to two runs on three hits in five innings while striking out five in Rochester's 10-6 win Thursday night.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez.

