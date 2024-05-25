May 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







'DOGS AND 'GOATS SPLIT TWIN BILL The Portland Sea Dogs split the twin bill with the Hartford Yard Goats in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night at Hadlock Field. Portland took game one, 7-4 while Hartford won game two, 6-3. Portland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a pair of wild pitches would bring in Marcelo Mayer. Kyle Teel smoked his tenth double of the season in the bottom of the third to drive in Roman Anthony and double the lead. AJ Lewis put Hartford on the board with a single in the top of the fourth before Portland would counter with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Matthew Lugo cranked his team-leading tenth homer of the season in the fourth before a single from Tyler McDonough and a two-run double from Anthony (11) would extend a 6-2 lead. A single from Binelas would score a run for Portland in the fifth to extend a five run gap. AJ Lewis would account for all four RBI for Hartford after a two-run double in the top of the sixth but Portland held on to take game one, 7-4.In game two, Hartford plated two runs in the top of the second after a pair of singles to center field off the bats of Bladimir Restituyo and Ronaiker Palma. Three runs scored for Hartford in the top of the third highlighted by another single to center from Bladmimir Restituyo along with an RBI single from AJ Lewis. Portland got on the board when a throwing error from the catcher, Palma would allow Tyler McDonough to score from third in the third inning. Portland was within three after a single from Nick Yorke drove in a run in the fourth. In the top of the sixth, Nic Kent singled to right field to score Restituyo. Restituyo reached on a single and went three-for-three with singles on the day. In the bottom of the seventh, Lugo was hit by a pitch before scoring on a double from Mickey Gasper (11). After Binelas was hit by pitch, a walk from Decker would load the bases. Mayer would come in to pinch hit for Matt Donlan to represent the winning run but a fly ball would end the rally and split the twin bill, 6-3 the final in game two.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .356 in the month of May across sixteen games started. He has collected eight doubles, one homer, fourteen RBI, ten walks, and thirteen strikeouts, while going 21-59 this month.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Offensively, Marcelo Mayer ranks fifth in the EL in average (.293) while Matthew Lugo comes in seventh (.291). Lugo ranks third in homers (10) while tying the EL lead in RBI (32).Lugo leads in slugging (.641), and OPS (1.031). Mayer ranks second in hits (49), ties first in extra-base hits (21), ties second in total bases (78), and ranks second in runs (33), while his seventeen doubles leads Double A and ties for second in the minors. For pitching, Robert Kwiatskowski ties for second in wins (4) as does Jacob Webb (4). Zach Penrod ranks third in most strikeouts (53) and ties for fourth in lowest average (.183) while Felix Cepeda ties the lead in Double A in saves (8) and ties for second most in all of the minors.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 25, 2019 - Portland scored all five runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 win over Altoona at Hadlock Field...Tanner Houck earned the win, tossing six innings on five hits, three runs, and seven strikeouts.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in game seven of the set. Dobbins last pitched on May 14th against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark where he earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five. Those six runs and hits marked a season high .Dobbins has faced Hartford once this season on April 26th at Dunkin' Park where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven.

