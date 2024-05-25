Frisbee, Bullpen Blank Baysox in Bowie Saturday
May 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer and Matt Frisbee threw six scoreless innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox, 2-0, on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (21-23) improved to 9-2 in their last 11 games and clinched a series win against the Baysox (22-21).
Sabol gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning against Baysox starter Cameron Weston (Loss, 1-2).
Frisbee (Win, 1-5) worked six scoreless innings, his longest outing since 2022, and struck out three batters. In the bottom of the sixth, the Baysox loaded the bases against him with two outs, but he worked a flyout from Donta Williams to escape the jam.
Nick Garcia (Save, 4) pitched through the final two innings and struck out three to end the game.
The Flying Squirrels and Baysox finish the series on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-3, 3.28) will start for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 3.25). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Following this week's road trip, the Flying Squirrels for a 12-game homestand from May 28-June 9. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
