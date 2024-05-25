Sea Dogs Explode for Season-High 17 Runs in 17-12 Victory

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-20) scored a season-high 17 runs defeating the Hartford Yard Goats (21-22) 17-12 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The team also collected a season-high 18 hits led by Tyler McDonough who went 4-for-6 with three doubles, and his first home run of the season while scoring three runs and picking up 4 RBI.

Mickey Gasper went 3-for-4 with four RBI and his fourth home run. Nick Decker tacked three RBI while going 2-for-5 at the plate. Eight Sea Dogs recorded a hit, while six notched multi-hit games.

Robert Kwiatkowski notched his team-leading fifth winning decision of the season which now ties for the most in the Eastern League. Felix Cepeda earned his ninth save, leading all of Double-A while ranking second in the minors.

Adael Amador countered with a five-hit day for Hartford going five-for-six with four runs, five RBI, and two homers in the Saturday afternoon slugfest.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (5-0, 3.26 ERA) earned the win with 2.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out four. Felix Cepeda (9) earned the save pitching 2.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out a new season-high, five. RHP Jake Sommers (0-2, 15.88 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching one inning allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, May 26th, 2024 for the final game of an eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. The first pitch for the series finale is slated for 1:00pm. RHP CJ Liu (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will open for Portland while Hartford will give the ball to RHP Jarrod Cande (2-2, 3.96 ERA).

