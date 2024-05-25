Erie Falls in Extras for Fourth Straight Loss

Erie's (23-19) fell in extra innings to Altoona (14-30), 4-3, in Erie's fourth consecutive loss.

Altoona opened the scoring in the first inning with three two-out hits against Erie starter Carlos Peña. Sammy Siani's single drove home the first run of the game.

Kervin Pichardo's solo home run in the fourth inning made it 2-0 Curve.

Peña lasted five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Erie struck in the sixth when Hao-Yu Lee drove a solo home run against Altoona starter Braxton Ashcraft, making it 2-1.

Gage Workman tied the game when he drove a two-out, RBI double in the seventh.

In the 10th inning against Tim Naughton, Altoona cashed in the go-ahead run when Naughton uncorked a wild pitch to score Jackson Glenn.

Trei Cruz opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Jack Carey, scoring the free runner and tying the game at 3-3.

Siani poked an RBI double to begin the 11th against Erie reliever Trevin Michael, giving the Curve a 4-3 lead. Erie was unable to score against Carey in the 11th.

Carey (2-0) earned the win. Michael (1-2) was charged with the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. with Wilkel Hernandez squaring off against Po-Yu Chen.

